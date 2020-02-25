Meet 78-year-old blind person who loves ‘feeling’ cricket

The hair is dishevelled, beard unkempt and shirt untucked. The old man, with a white stick, walks up to the designated stand, keeps his bag down, and quietly takes his seat.
A young volunteer walks up to him with a cup of coffee. "Allan, your coffee and sugar is added, make sure you don't spill it," the young lady is off in a flash.
"Excuse me, are you ..?" "Yes, I am blind. My name is Allan Jones and I love coming to cricket matches," the old man replies before you finish your question and smiles. The 78-year-old is visually challenged since birth but he still turns up to take his designated seat whenever there is a Test match at the Basin Reverse.
He can't see the action but the Septuagenarian hears the radio commentary of one of his favourites, Jeremy Coney.
Jones says he loves to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, "feeling" cricket from the stadium, where he has his ear-piece plugged in to follow Coney.
You suddenly want to know more about him as he fishes out an old fashioned small FM radio and plugs in the ear-piece.
"I love Jeremy Coney's commentary during Test matches. I come to the ground and listen to him and Brian Waddle to get the feeling of what's happening on the ground.
"This is my designated seat (on RA Vance Members Stand) at the Basin Reserve for the last 40 years," Jones says, the serene smile refusing to leave his face.
So how did he lose his eyesight? Was it some accident? "Oh no, I have been blind for the last 78 years, since my birth," he says nonchalantly.
"But I love coming to the ground for Test matches. I can sit through the five days and enjoy the twists and turns. Test cricket is like life. I enjoy that sound when the ball hits the middle of the bat. "And then Jeremy Coney or Jonathan Agnew of BBC Test Match Special (TMS) makes me feel the game. Also on radio, it catches the stump-mic conversations. I get fascinated."
