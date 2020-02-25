Meet 78-year-old blind person who loves ‘feeling’ cricket

He can't see the action but the Septuagenarian hears the radio commentary of one of his favourites, Jeremy Coney.

Jones says he loves to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, "feeling" cricket from the stadium, where he has his ear-piece plugged in to follow Coney.

You suddenly want to know more about him as he fishes out an old fashioned small FM radio and plugs in the ear-piece.

"I love Jeremy Coney's commentary during Test matches. I come to the ground and listen to him and Brian Waddle to get the feeling of what's happening on the ground.

"This is my designated seat (on RA Vance Members Stand) at the Basin Reserve for the last 40 years," Jones says, the serene smile refusing to leave his face.

So how did he lose his eyesight? Was it some accident? "Oh no, I have been blind for the last 78 years, since my birth," he says nonchalantly.

"But I love coming to the ground for Test matches. I can sit through the five days and enjoy the twists and turns. Test cricket is like life. I enjoy that sound when the ball hits the middle of the bat. "And then Jeremy Coney or Jonathan Agnew of BBC Test Match Special (TMS) makes me feel the game. Also on radio, it catches the stump-mic conversations. I get fascinated."