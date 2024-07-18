 Meet 19-Year-Old Kavin Quintal: The 1st Indian Rider To Join World Superbike Championships
The 19-year-old Chennai star, Kavin Quintal, will be filling in for the Irish team's main rider, Spaniard Daniel Mogeda, who suffered an injury after leading the Supersport 300 class.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Indian rider Kavin Quintal is all set to make a historic debut at the World SBK SSP300 competitions to become the first Indian rider to participate in a World Superbike Championship for the Irish team, ‘Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki’. Kavin’s entry is accepted for the SSP event in the fourth round which begins at Most, Czech Republic on Friday.

The 19-year-old Chennai star, Kavin Quintal, will be filling in for the Irish team's main rider, Spaniard Daniel Mogeda, who suffered an injury after leading the Supersport 300 class, in an unfortunate crash that paved the way for the Irish team to rope in Quintal.

“It is a great opportunity that I will try to learn and enjoy simultaneously. I will be able to show my maximum level together with a great team that surrounds this structure. I would like to thank the team for this opportunity,” said Quintal.

Who is Kavin Quintal?

Quintal, a world-class rider, is currently competing in the European Stock Championship within the FIM JuniorGP and in the Asia Road Racing Championship. In the three rounds of JuniorGP, Kavin had a top-10 finish.

As a rider who started his baby steps at 13, he was the youngest rider to earn points in the Indian National events. He went on to win the Talent Cup twice in 2021 and 2023 in India. Later, after Asia Talent Cup events, he soon blossomed into a mature rider moving to Europe. He will be looking for his best results in this ‘magnificent opportunity’, as the Indian described it.

Team Kawasaki welcomes Kavin

Paul Tobin, team manager 109 said, “I would like to welcome Kavin to the team for the weekend to replace Daniel. Quintal has good experience in the Asia Talent Cup and in the Stock 600 in the FIM Junior Grand Prix. We are very happy to have the first Indian rider into the World Championships.”

The practice sessions will be on Friday followed by a race each on Saturday and Sunday at Most, Czech Republic.

