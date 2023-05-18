Meerut Brawl: New Video shows Ranji cricketers beating Uttar Pradesh policemen with slippers, after earlier accusing cops of the same (WATCH)

Two policemen were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, following accusations of beating two Ranji cricket players. However, the incident took a new turn after a video surfaced on social media showing the cricketers beating the policemen with slippers. Arvind Chaurasia, the Circle Officer of the Civil Lines area, revealed that a new report was sent to senior officials, which included the updated facts based on the newly surfaced video.

"Let the officials examine the new evidence and take a decision," he added.

According to reports, two Ranji cricket players, Prashant Choudhary and Vineet Panwar, who practice at Bhamashah Park in Meerut, had an altercation with two police officers on Sunday evening. The altercation began after the players accused the officers, senior Sub-Inspector Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra, of parking their vehicle in the wrong spot. The argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, and both officers were suspended after the players filed a complaint.

However, a new video has emerged on social media that shows the players themselves assaulting the policemen with slippers. As a result, Circle Officer of Civil Lines area, Arvind Chaurasia, submitted an additional report on the incident to senior officials. The video has added a new twist to the case, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to this new development.