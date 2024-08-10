'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests

Litton Das. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Amid rumours of Bangladesh opener Litton Das' house getting burned down due to the protests in the country, the right-handed batter has denied the same. In a post created on Facebook, the 29-year-old said he and his family are completely safe and nothing has happened to them.

The photos of former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's house getting burned down went viral on social media. The protests also caused Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena to flee the country, while Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon's whereabouts aren't known.

People in Narail have set Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's house on fire. pic.twitter.com/ptB0o6f2wA — Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury (@nazmussajid) August 5, 2024

In a post on Facebook, Litton wrote:

"Dear countrymen, I want to inform one thing with respect for everyone. There has been a news broadcast on various media recently about the attack on our home, which has no truth. No one should listen to these rumours. Me and my family are completely safe so far.

"We need to focus on how to take this country ahead being together" - Litton Das

Litton further stated that Bangladesh is a non-communal country and hopes the people of Dinajpur will help control the conflict encompassing them. He added:

"And I truly believe Bangladesh is a non-communal country. We need to focus on how to take this country ahead being together. My Dinajpur people along with the entire country, the way you stood up to save others is truly commendable and I'm gratitude. And I will hope to stay together and will keep aside all kinds of violence from this country. Because this country belongs to all of us."