 'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests

'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests

Litton Das has clarified the reports surrounding his house coming under the attack amid protests in Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Litton Das. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Amid rumours of Bangladesh opener Litton Das' house getting burned down due to the protests in the country, the right-handed batter has denied the same. In a post created on Facebook, the 29-year-old said he and his family are completely safe and nothing has happened to them.

The photos of former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's house getting burned down went viral on social media. The protests also caused Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena to flee the country, while Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon's whereabouts aren't known.

FPJ Shorts
'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant Hailey Bieber (VIDEO)
'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant Hailey Bieber (VIDEO)
'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband Shalin Bhanot
'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband Shalin Bhanot
Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended After Shocking Video Surfaces
Karnataka: Eggs Served To Anganwadi Students During Meal, Taken Back After Photo-Op; 2 Suspended After Shocking Video Surfaces
Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO, Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer
Susan Wojcicki, Former YouTube CEO, Dies At 56 After Battling Cancer

In a post on Facebook, Litton wrote:

"Dear countrymen, I want to inform one thing with respect for everyone. There has been a news broadcast on various media recently about the attack on our home, which has no truth. No one should listen to these rumours. Me and my family are completely safe so far.

"We need to focus on how to take this country ahead being together" - Litton Das

Litton further stated that Bangladesh is a non-communal country and hopes the people of Dinajpur will help control the conflict encompassing them. He added:

"And I truly believe Bangladesh is a non-communal country. We need to focus on how to take this country ahead being together. My Dinajpur people along with the entire country, the way you stood up to save others is truly commendable and I'm gratitude. And I will hope to stay together and will keep aside all kinds of violence from this country. Because this country belongs to all of us."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling...

Video: Bronze Medalists Men's Hockey Team Given Grand Reception On Returning To India From Paris...

Video: Bronze Medalists Men's Hockey Team Given Grand Reception On Returning To India From Paris...

'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid...

'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid...

'Didn't Sleep The Whole Night': How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 KGs In 10 Hours To Gear Up For Paris 2024...

'Didn't Sleep The Whole Night': How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 KGs In 10 Hours To Gear Up For Paris 2024...

'Enemies Of Success': 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Hits Back At Detractors After Historic...

'Enemies Of Success': 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Hits Back At Detractors After Historic...