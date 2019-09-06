MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament: UBI storm into last eight

Mumbai: Union Bank of India (UBI) maintained their impressive run of form and went on to record a fluent 4-0 win against RSF Sports Club in a concluding Group-D league encounter of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament, at the Cooperage ground on Thursday.

The feature of Union Bank’s success was the fine twin efforts from Elvin Fernandes who scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute and struck the fourth in the stoppage time.

In between, Jay Wadhwa netted the second goal in the 35th minute and Athang Kanekar fired home the third in the 53rd minute.

Union Bank with an all-win record and nine points topped the group followed by RSF Sports Club who finished with two wins and six points to claim the second position. They both earned a place in the quarter-finals.

Results

Group-D: Union bank of India: 4 (Elvin Fernandes 2, Jay Wadhwa, Athang Kanekar) bt RSF Sports Club 0.