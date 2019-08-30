MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament: Air India down Millat FC

Mumbai: Holders Air India enjoyed another good outing as they soared to a 2-0 win against Millat FC in a Group-C league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament, at the Cooperage ground here on Thursday.

Air India encountered quite a challenge from Millat FC who put up a spirited effort.

But the superior Air India outfit converted the chances through Sumesh Nair and Johnson D’Silva to clinch a satisfying win and seal their place in the knockout round.

This was the second win for Air India, who had earlier defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1. Millat FC had earlier shared honours with Mumbai City in a 1-1 draw.