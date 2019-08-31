MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2019: RSF win

RSF win : RSF Sports Club struck good form and scored two quick goals in the second half to record a comfortable 2-0 win against Companeroes Sports Club in a Group-C league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2019 and played at the Cooperage ground on Friday.

Strikers Harisingh Saini (60th minute) and Vasant Thapa (68th minute) were bang on target with a goal each for the winners. Earlier, Mumbai City FC were dominant from the start and romped to a 3-0 win against FSI Sea View SC in a Group-D encounter.

Mumnai City scored two quick goals through Twain Fernandes (5th minute) and Abel Fernandes (8th minute) to take a 2-0 half-time lead. Later, Izaam Shaikh scored the third in the 69th minute.

Results

Group-C: Mumbai City FC: 3 (Twain Fernandes 5, Abel Fernandes 8, Izaam Shaikh 69) bt FSI Sea View SC: 0.