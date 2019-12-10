MDFA League: PIFA Colaba storm to 3-0 victory

Mumbai: PIFA Colaba FC showed good understanding and coordination as they worked as a team to hand G.M. Sports Club a 3-0 defeat in an Elite Division encounter of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Tuesday.

The Colaba outfit went on the offensive from the start and opened the scoring in the 13th mto double PIFA’s advantage.

Hafiz Rehman fired home PIFA Colaba’s third goal in stoppage time and complete a satisfying victory.

Results –Elite Div: PIFA Colaba FC 3 (Stephen Crasto 13, Tanuj Rathod 15, Hafiz Rehman) beat G.M. Sports Club 0.