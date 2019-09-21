MDFA League: Ace Sports Academy, Millat FC win

Mumbai: Ace Sports Academy and Millat FC both were in great form and easily won their respective Third Division play-off matches of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Parel on Saturday.

Sahil Tambotkar scored two goals (13th and 21st minutes) to guide Ace Sports Academy to a facile 3-0 win against South Mumbai United. Anand Navalee (35th minute) got the third goal.

Millat FC recovered from an early setback to defeat Worli SC 3-1. Worli SC took the lead through Raghavan Nambirajan stike in the 10th minute. But, Millat staged a strong fight and scored through Saalik Khan (18th minute), Faisal Khan (34th minute) and Saddam H. Shaikh (61st minute) to clinch a deserving win.

Results:

Third Div (play-off): Vipul Gorai FC: 2 (P Shirodkar, S Gangare) bt Bombay Disabled Association 0. First Div (play-off): Rudra FA: 4 (K Masih, R Bhonde, C Krishnaswamy, A Jadhav) bt S R Renaissance: 0; United Villagers Welfare Association: 2 (B Possa, A Nigrel) bt ICL Under-19: 1 (A Male); Millat FC: 3 (S Khan, F Khan, SH. Shaikh) bt Worli SC: 1 (R Nambirajan)