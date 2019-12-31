MDFA: Karnatak Sporting Association down Iron Born

Karnatak Sporting Association SC struck twice in the second half and managed to overcome Iron Born FC – CFCI by a 2-0 in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the Neville D’Souza ground. Substitutes Prince Raj and Adnan Yaligar scored a goal each to seal Karnatak SA’s victory.

The experienced Karnatak outfit had the better of the exchanges but had to wait till the 65th minute to forge into the lead.

Super sub Raj from a snap effort hit the target to give Karnatak SA a 1-0 advantage and 22 minutes later Yaligar bulged the net to double the lead and complete the win.

Results:

Elite Div: Karnatak SA: 2 (Prince Raj, Adnan Yaligar) bt Iron Born FC – CFCI: 0.