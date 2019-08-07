MDFA Elite Div season to start from August 14

Mumbai: The MDFA Elite Division teams will kick-off the season starting with the annual Independence Cup Football Tournament, to be played at St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on August 14 and 15, 2019.

After the completion of the I-Day tournament, the Elite teams will participate in the Nadkarni Cup 2019, which is scheduled to commence at the Cooperage ground, from Monday, August 19, 2019.

These two events would provide the Elite Division (Corporate & Private) teams/clubs the chance to prepare for the Rustomjee-MDFA Elite Division League which is scheduled to commence from the first week of September 2019.

All the Elite Division teams/clubs are requested to complete the registration formalities with the MDFA and also pay the Affiliation Fees and Entry Fees for the Independence Cup, Nadkanri Cup and the MDFA Elite Division League, before the start of the tournaments. All teams and clubs have also to complete the CRS formalities.

Teams which fail to complete the registration process or pay all the relevant entry fees and complete the CRS process will not be allowed to participate in the tournaments and the league.

Following are the fees: Affiliation Fee: Rs 500; Elite Div: Rs 55,000; Nadkarni Cup: Rs 4,000; Independence Cup: Rs 2,000.