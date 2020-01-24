MCC Under-19 Super League Cricket League: MCC A pip Mane by 10 runs

Thanks to opener Altamesh Khan’s fine knock of 85, MCC ‘A’ overpowered Mane Cricket Academy by 10 runs for their second win in the MCC Under-19 Super League Cricket League tie, played at Oval Maidan here on Friday.

Brief scores

MCC ‘A’: 216-8: (Altamesh Khan 85, Vedprakash Jaiswal 59; Rohit Kamble 3-46, Prithvik Pandit 2-43) bt Mane Cricket Academy: 200 all out in 39.3 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Shashwat Jagtap 45, Prithvik Pandit 33) by 16 runs. M0M: Altamesh Khan.

Kharat, Bhatt shine

Strong contenders Bandra’s IES New English, thanks to deadly bowling by Shubham Kharat (5-24) and Manan Bhatt (3-4) defeated Hansraj Morarjee Public by eight wickets to storm into the quarterfinals of the B Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools Under-16 Cricket Tournament here on Friday. After dismissing Hansraj Morarjee for 84, the IES English boys chased down the target with eight wickets in hand.

On a day when ball dominated the bat in almost all the pre-quarterfinals, Borivali’s Swami Viveknand, who the other claimed bagged the Giles Shield for boys under-14, thrashed Jamnabai Narsee by nine wickets, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour downed Rustomjee International by eight wickets and Parle Tilak packed off Dhirubhai Ambani by identical margin.

Brief scores

Pre-quarters: Jamnabai Narsee: 86 (V Varad 5-22) lost to Swami Vivekanand Int. (Borivali) 88-1 (Angkrish R *50) by nine wkts. Gokuldham, Goregaon: 274 (R Thakur 69, M Parab 45; S Salgavkar 4-29) bt Don Bosco, Borivali: 94 (K Jain 6-15, V Kadam 3-17) by 180 runs. Rustomjee Int., Dahisar: 109 (V Patel 35; A Agle 4-25) lost to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour 110-2 by eight wkts. Parle Tilak, Marathi: 128 (V Ahire 48) bt St. Joseph, Malad: 44.