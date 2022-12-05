MCC Pro-40 Cricket League: Yash, Ankush smash centuries as MCC black and B4S club register their second win

Defending champions MCC (Black), thanks to brilliant centuries by opener Yash Ramchandani notched up their second successive win, beating MCC (Yellow) by 55 runs in the 6-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan on Monday.

Yash's smashed 148 with 20 fours as “Black” scored 256 for five in the allotted 40 overs. ”Yellow” tried their best while chasing the mammot score, but loss of early wickets put paid to their aspirations and were restricted to 201 for nine.

In the other tie, debutants B4S Club, registered their second win with a 88 run with over MCC (Orange). The highlight of their win was Ankush Paswan’s unbeaten century and they scored 271 for six. In reply, “Orange” were bowled out for 183.

Brief scores: MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 League:

B4S Club 271/6 off 40 0vers (Ankush Paswan n.o. 121, Anuj Iyer 44; Amant Hussain 32; S. Das Gupta 3/32) bt MCC (Orange) 183 allout (Saurabh Paswan 49, Ritwik Mohanty 36, Suhail Ansari 35;Anuj Iyer 3/44, Mehraj Khan 3/24, Sahil Ansari 2/22) by 88 runs. Man-of-the-match : Ankush Paswan.

MCC (Black) 256/5 off 40 0vers (Yash Ramchandani n.o. 148, Rohan Karande30; Mayank Dubey 2/26, Chandan Jaiswal 2/53) bt MCC (Yellow) 201/9 (Pratik Chavan 54, Nikhil Dechapalli 54; Tushar Raj 4/46, Rahul Yadav 3/37) by 55 runs. Man-of-the-match :Yash Ramchandani