MCC (Elite) Pro-40 League: Guffran Khan Shines As MCC (Red) Outclass MCC (Black)

Guffran Khan delivered impactful blows, securing a five-wicket haul that propelled MCC (Red) to a triumphant victory over MCC (Black) by six wickets. This stellar performance elevated them to the summit of the MCC (Elite) Pro-40 league standings, tying with "Green" at eight points.

In the climactic encounter of the Elite group, "Black" struggled, posting a modest 131 before Guffran's impressive spell dismissed them all for just 23 runs. In response, "Red" confidently chased down the target with six wickets in hand. Aditya VS showcased resilience, registering a gritty half-century (52) in the face of defeat.

In the parallel match, B4S CC set a challenging target of 175 while batting first, with Prathmesh Patil (42) and Devansh Patkar (35) leading the charge. Dheeraj Paswan's three-wicket haul added a twist, but JSF fell short, getting bowled out for 151.

Brief scores

MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: B4S CC 175 (Prathmesh Patil 42, Devansh Patkar 35; Vihaan Jain 3/37) bt JSF 151 (Aarav Thakar 43, Sagar Kore 39; Imran Shaikh 4/27, Gagendra Ambkar 3/23) by 24 runs; MCC (Black) 131 (Pabhat Panday 47; Gufran Khan 5/23) lost to MCC (Red) 134-4 (Adityas VS 52, Abhishek Joshi 4/19) by 6 wkts.