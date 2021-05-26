MCA’s scorer Ranjita passes away

Mumbai: Ranjita Rane, one of the well-known faces in Mumbai Cricket Association’s scorer section, passed away early Wednesday.

Mumbai cricketer Ranjita fought a battle with cancer for over six years before breathing her last at her residence here on Wednesday. She was 43 years old.

A resident of Prabhadevi, Ranjita lived with her mother and brother. She worked as an accountant in her early days, but due to illness, she could not continue. A passionate cricketer with 44 first-class matches under her belt, she appeared for the scorer's exams in the year 2019 and was successful, but she could not beat the illness.

The six years have been a horrid time for Ranjita, but a mentally tough cricketer, she faced all hurdles and never gave up until the last minute.

She was a dedicated scorer, and most importantly very punctual,” said Nadim Menon the MCA curator and the secretary of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association about Ranjita who was one of the regular faces during the Harris and Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament.

“She was associated with MSSA for many years. Besides scoring she was the front runner for any cricket-related work,” said Menon.

“We will miss her,” signed off Menon.

An all-rounder, Ranjita donned the Mumbai colours from 1995-2003. It was in the year 2015 that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at a Borivali hospital, and unfortunately for her, it was the third stage of the illness. She fought like she did on the 22-yard, but it was the illness that had an upper hand.

She did everything from undergoing six cycles of chemotherapy and surgical removal of the ovaries. Thanks to her friends and well-wishers and family members and the Mumbai Cricket Association, she could foot the medical bill.

In the year 2019, during regular check-ups, it was found that cancer spread to the chest. But she had a second opinion from Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, wherein she was told that this cancer is incurable and she will need chemotherapy periodically.

She knew that the cruel death was staring at her, but she never feared of losing.

It is said that one has to fight more than once to win, but in Ranjita's case, she did have a second chance.