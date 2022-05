MCA U-25 T20 knockout: Keshkamat impresses in Mazagon CC close victory

Mumbai: All-rounder Om Keshkamat claimed 2 wickets for 26 runs and later scored a feisty 52 runs (22-balls, 9x4s, 2x6s) to steer Mazagon Cricket Club to a three-wicket win against Parkophene Cricketers in a first round match of the John Bright Cricket Club organised MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 T20 knockout cricket tournament, played at the Islam Gymkhana ground.

Electing to field, Mazagon restricted Parkophene to 158 for 9 wickets from their 20 overs. Shreeraj Gharat 36 runs and Sachin Rao 32 runs scored most of the runs for Parkophene, while Keshkamat, Nipun Panchal (2 for 37), and Simant Dubey (2 for 39) claimed the wickets.

In reply, Mazagon CC managed to score 159 for 7 wickets in 18.1 overs. Besides Keshkamat’s half century, Harsh Mogaveera made a valuable 27 runs. Parkophene’s bowlers Prayag Kumar (2 for 19) and Vinay Kumar (2 for 34) managed to pick up the wickets.

In another match, Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian (DPZ) posted a 5-wicket win against Victory CC at the Police Gymkhana ground. Sent in to bat first, Victory reached 160 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Shashwat Jagtap 41 runs, Arsalan Oberoi 38 runs, and Ayaz Khan 31 runs helped Victory amass a challenging total.

Shubham Giri (3 for 22), Prashant Pillai (2 for 20), and Atharva Chavan (2/34) were DPZ’s successful bowlers. In response, DPZ comfortably chased the target scoring 164 for 5 wickets in 19 overs.

Prashant Pillai scored a breezy 44-ball 57 runs and Ganesh Masurkar smashed a 34-ball unbeaten 50 runs, while Aryan Badhe and Atharva Poojari claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: Parkophene Cricketers 158 for 9, 20 overs (Shreeraj Gharat 36, Sachin Rao 32; Om Keshkamat 2/26, Nipun Panchal 2/37, Simant Dubey 2/39) lost to Mazagon CC 159 for 7, 18.1 overs (Om Keshkamat 52, Harsh Mogaveera 27; Prayag Kumar 2/19, Vinay Kumar 2/34). Result: Mazagon CC won by 3 wickets.

Player of the Match: Om Keshkamat (Mazagon CC).

MIG Cricket Club 124 all out, 20 overs (Sumeir Zaveri 34, Varun Lavande 27; Satyalaksha Jain 3/17, Abhishek Krishna Srivastava 2/16) lost to Shind SC 125 for 2, 18.5 overs (Abhishek Krishna Srivastava 60 (55-balls, 1x4s, 1x6s), Shaun Rodrigues 48). Result: Shind SC won by 8 wickets.

Player of the Match: Abhishek Krishna Srivastava (Shind SC).

Victory CC 160 for 9, 20 overs (Shashwat Jagtap 41, Arsalan Oberoi 38, Ayaz Khan 31; Shubham Giri 3/22, Prashant Pillai 2/20, Atharva Chavan 2/34) lost to Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian 164 for 5, 19 overs (Prashant Pillai 57, Ganesh Masurkar 50 not out; Aryan Badhe 2/34, Atharva Poojari 2/37). Result: Dadar Parsee Zoroastrian won by 5 wickets.

Player of the Match: Prashant Pillai (DPZ).

Payyade SC 150 for 7, 20 overs (Gautam Wagehla 59, Arya Pol 32; Hasim Syed 2/17, Ratnesh Chaudhary 2/18) beat John Bright CC 74 all out, 12.5 overs (Aarya S. 26, Mir Rizvi 22; Rajesh Sardar 4/10, Omkar Ghule 4/22). Result: Payyade SC won by 76 runs.

Player of the match: Omkar Ghule (Payyade SC).

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:49 PM IST