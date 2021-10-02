MCA to inaugurate Gavaskar Hospitality Box, Vengsarkar North Stand

Mumbai:The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held its Apex Council Meeting yesterday and it was decided that the state body would hand over the special hospitality box at the Wankhede Stadium to legend Sunil Gavaskar on October 29.

An MCA official told agencies that a function will be held on October 29 during which the Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand will also be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest Sharad Pawar and guest of honour GR Viswanath.

During the Apex Council Meeting of the MCA, it was also decided that the cricket season will start from October 9 with the Padmakar Talim Shield T20 tournament.

The MCA will also be appointing the General Manager of Cricket Operations to look after both indoor and outdoor activities. During the meeting, contracts of all coaching and support staff will be finalised.

The Madhav Mantri Centenary tournament will be played on a league basis involving MCA-affiliated clubs from C to G division.

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India and amassed 10,122 runs, including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs, he scored 3,092 runs. Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. He was also the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice.

Dilip Vengsarkar played 116 Tests India, scoring 6,868 runs at 42.13.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:09 PM IST