MCA Presidents Cup: Umpire collapses to the ground after being hit in the head

Umpire Vinod Shivpuram suffered a horrific injury during a local club match at Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai on Sunday. The match between Parsee Gymkhana and Apollo CC in the Mumbai Cricket Association President's Cup witnessed a freak accident midway through the game.

Umpire Vinod was at the receiving end as he got smacked in the head by Parsee Gymkhana batsman Shams Mulani. The ball that flew straight off hit the umpire in the head, who was wearing a hat. The umpire fell flat on the ground and looked in serious discomfort.

On-field players rushed to the aid of Vinod as he held his head in excruciating pain. According to reports, the umpire is fine and was given first aid by Parsee Gymkhana physio Dr Saloni.

Parsee Gymkhana went on to win the game. Setting a target of 185, Apollo CC were bowled out for 143 in 18.3 overs.