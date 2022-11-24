MCA Girls' U-15 cricket: Team-C record 3-wicket victory

Representative Image

Mumbai: Steady batting knocks from opening bat Kimaya Rane 41 runs and middle-order batter Disha Lote 40 runs and fine bowling performances from Ananya Pathari (3/25) and Akshaya Shinde (3/32) was the highlights of Team-C 3-wicket win against Team-A in third round match of the of the first MCA Girls' under-15 cricket tournament organised by Jolly Gymkhana under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Jolly Gymkhana ground, Ghatkopar.

Team-C, electing to field first restricted Team-A to 191 all out in 42.4 overs.

Team-A opener Snehalata Dhangda top-scored with a solid 49 runs (80 balls, 9x4s) knock, while Kanak Jethwa contributed 21 runs to lift the total. Offspinner Ananya, left-arm spinner Akshaya and leg spinner Shreeni Soni (2/53) were responsible for picking the wickets.

Chasing a modest target, Team-C easily crossed the finish line making 192 for the loss of 7 wickets in 47.4 overs. The opening pair of Kimaya and Anjali Keskar (26 runs) put on 74 runs for the first wicket which laid the foundation for the win. Later, Disha and Shreeni with an unbeaten 19 runs ensured Team-C cross the finish line.

Brief scores: Team-A 191 all out, 42.4 overs (Snehalata Dhangda 49 (80 balls, 9x4s), Kanak Jethwa 21; Ananya Pathari 3/25 , Akshaya Shinde 3/32, Shreeni Soni 2/53) lost to Team-C 192 for 7 wickets, 47.4 overs (Kimaya Rane 41, Disha Lote 40, Anjali Keskar 26). Result: Team-C won by 3 wickets.