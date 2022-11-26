MCA Girls U-15 cricket: Sanmaya, Anannya shine as Team-B emerge champions

Mumbai: The excellent performances from opening bat Sanmaya Upadhyay who cracked an unbeaten 71 runs and the steadily bowling from left-arm spinner Anannya Shetty 4 wickets for 15 helped Team-B record a thumping 9-wicket win against Team-D in the final of the first MCA Girls' under-15 cricket tournament organised by Jolly Gymkhana under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Jolly Gymkhana ground, Ghatkopar.

Winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Team-B dismissed their rivals for just 110 runs in 40.3 overs. Top order batter Dhruvi Trivedi scored 27 runs and opener Kamya Desai made 26 runs to bring some respectability to the Team-D total. Besides Anannya’s deadly bowling, Sharddha Singh played a good supporting role taking 2 wickets for 25 runs.

Later, Team-B without too many hiccups chased down the winning target scoring 111 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 18.5 overs to emerge champions. Sanmaya’s solid innings came from 64 balls and contained 15 well-struck boundaries and sealed their win.

Brief scores: Team-D 110 all out 40.3 overs (Dhruvi Trivedi 27, Kamya Desai 26, Anannya Shetty 4/15, Sharddha Singh 2/25) lost to Team-B 111 for 1 wicket, 18.5 overs (Sanmaya Upadhyay 71* (64 balls, 15x4s). Result: Team-B won by 9 wickets.