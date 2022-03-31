MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament: Sujay Thakkar's unbeaten 122 helps Nirlon SC clinch Division B title

Wicket-keeper-batsman Sujay Thakkar’s unbeaten 122 (171 balls, 16x4, 1x6) and a half-century by Nishad Gabhawala 50 runs (88 balls, 6x4) helped Nirlon Sports Club record a thrilling two-wicket win over Route Mobile SC in a Division B final of the inaugural MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging target of 297 to win from a maximum 75 overs, Nirlon bolstered by Thakkar brilliant batting performance, easily overhauled the winning target scoring 298 for 8 in 74.2 overs.

All-rounder Yashraj Malaap scored 34 (46 balls, 2x4) to boost the total.

Route Mobile medium pacer Ravindra Solanki 4 for 104 and left-arm spinner Shashikant Kadam 2 for 89 got crucial wickets, but they could not prevent Nirlon from cruising to victory.

Earlier, Route Mobile preferring to bat first piled up a massive total of 296 for 9 from 75 overs. Middle order batsmen Saksham Parashar 73 (111 balls, 7x4, 1x6) and Saeed Shaikh 64 (99 balls, 6x4) were the leading scorers which propped the Route Mobile innings.

Top-order batter Vedant Murkar 35 (79 balls, 5x4) and Sanket Kashte 33 (61 balls, 5x4, 1x6) made useful contributions.

Later, Shashikant Kadam 31 not out (21 balls, 2x4, 2x) and Ravindra Solanki 21 not out (13 balls 1x4, 2x6) added 38 quick runs to swell the total. Nirlon SC medium pacers Nipun Panchal 5 for 68 and Yashraj Malap 3 for 45 were responsible for picking the wickets.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:50 PM IST