MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament: Omkar Ghule, Maxwell Swaminathan shine in DTDC’s triumph

Solid batting performances from middle-order batsmen Omkar Ghule 80 runs (70 balls, 8x4s, 3x6s) and Maxwell Swaminathan 70 runs (62 balls, 6x4s) and the superb bowling spell from Rakesh Naik 5 for 39 were the highlights of DTDC (Desk to Desk Couriers) SC 34-run victory against Reliance Group SC in the ‘C’ Division final of the inaugural MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Bolstered by the batting efforts of Ghule and Swaminathan, DTDC’s innings closed at 220 all out in 38.1 overs and in reply Reliance Group’s innings fell short of the winning target, as they were dismissed for 186 runs in 38.1 overs.

Sent in to bat first, DTDC lost half the batsmen with just 66 runs on the board from 14.3 overs. Thereafter, No.6 bat Ghule and No.7 batter Swaminathan with positive batting repaired the early damage and steadied the innings with a solid 96-run partnership for the sixth wicket in 14.5 overs and helped the team reach a fighting total.

Reliance Group’s left-arm spinners Mayur Deolekar 4 for 42 and Aakash Ayyar 2 for 40, and medium pacer Meghan Pednekar 2 for 41 shared the wickets.

Reliance Group SC batted confidently and tried to stay in the hunt of overhauling the DTDC total, but left-arm spinner Rakesh Naik 5 for 39 runs spun a web around the batters and picked up quick wickets at regular intervals. Medium pacer Sunil Chavariya 2 for 6 runs and off-spinner Swaminathan 2 for 43 played the supporting roles, which ensured DTDC emerge victorious.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:10 PM IST