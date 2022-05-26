MCA Corporate Trophy: Aruprit Tigers emerge MCA Div F champions

The victorious Aruprit Tigers players, winner of ‘F’ Division title of the 1st MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana ground |

Mumbai: Aruprit Tigers emerged champions defeating WNS Global Services ‘B’ by a comfortable 109 runs in the ‘F’ Division final of the 1st MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament played at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Electing to bat first, Aruprit Tigers managed to post a challenging total of 216 all out in 40 overs. The batters who made useful contributions was Aakash Jhangid 46 runs, Shreyas Vaidya 39 runs, Omkar Rahate 33 runs, and Hrushikesh Pawar 27 runs, while WNS Global Services bowlers Harsh Mishra 3 for 35, Shreyas Hadkar 2 for 33, Rahul Kirodian 2 for 36, and Eashaan Dhumal 2 for 48 were responsible for restricting the Tigers.

In reply, Aruprit Tigers bowled well and dismissed WNS Global Services for a paltry 107 runs in 33.2 overs. Aayush Bidwai was the lone batsman to get a decent score of 23 runs. Rushi Lokhande 2 for 11, Simaant Dubey 2 for 11, Sarcuas Vaidya 2 for 22, and Hrushikesh Pawar 2 for 25 shared the wickets to secure Tigers fluent victory.

Brief scores: Aruprit Tigers 216 all out, 40 overs (Aakash Jhangid 46, Shreyas Vaidya 39, Omkar Rahate 33, Hrushikesh Pawar 27; Harsh Mishra 3/35, Shreyas Hadkar 2/33, Rahul Kirodian 2/36, Eashaan Dhumal 2/48) beat WNS Global Services ‘B’ 107 all out, 33.2 overs (Aayush Bidwai 23; Rushi Lokhande 2/11, Simaant Dubey 2/11, Sarcuas Vaidya 2/22, Hrushikesh Pawar 2/25).Result: Arupit Tigers won by 109 runs