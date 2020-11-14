Mayor of Salah's hometown defends Liverpool star amid outcry over wedding videos

The mayor of Mohamed Salah's hometown has denied that Egypt and Liverpool striker broke coronavirus social distancing guidelines while celebrating his brother's wedding, despite video evidence to the contrary.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Friday announced that Salah has tested positive for coronavirus and added that the player is asymptomatic.

The 28-year-old striker will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Togo.

It also puts his availability for Liverpool's first match after the international break against Leicester on November 22 in doubt, adding to the Reds' mounting list of absentees.

Recently, footage has emerged showing Salah celebrating at his brother's wedding in Cairo earlier this week, with no social distancing or protection such as face masks in place.