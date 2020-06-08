Mayer wins Ultimate Garden Clash

Montpellier

Decathlon world-record holder Kevin Mayer produced a dominant victory in the Ultimate Garden Clash, Combined Events edition held recently.

The unique triathlon competition on Sunday brought together three of the world''s best decathletes competing in three countries on two continents.

Alongwith Mayer, who was competing from Montpellier (France), world champion Niklas Kaul and world silver medallist Maicel Uibo were also competing from their respective training bases in Mainz (Germany), and Clermont (Florida).

Mayer said he didn''t know what to expect from the competition so he didn''t really do much planning. He simply wanted to have a bit of fun and enjoy the feeling of a competitive atmosphere again.

"It was a little stressful since I knew I had great competitors out there," Mayer was quoted as saying in the official release from World Athletics.

"In the shot put I think I made the difference because my personal best is 17m so it was easy for me to throw 13 every time and I got in a rhythm that felt good. I was really really tired at the end but it was a good effort for me."

Meanwhile, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "I am in total awe of these three athletes and be under no illusion, that was a lot tougher than they made it look. It was also great to have two legends of the decathlon sharing their insights.

"And just how good were those insights? My heartfelt thanks to all involved in bringing another Ultimate Garden Clash edition to our fans around the world," he added.