'Maybe We'll Settle It Today': South African Fan Distraught As He Hoped For T20 World Cup 2024 Final's Revenge From Team India In Durban; Video

A South African fan claimed to be wanting revenge from Team India for the T20 World Cup 2024 final during the first T20I on Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban. In a video shared by the BCCI on their official website, the fan expressed his agitation as the hosts got beaten by a convincing margin of 61 runs to go 0-1 down in the four-game series.

India and South Africa played in a heart stopping final at Bridgetown, Barbados, with the former coming out on top by seven runs. Despite the Proteas needing 26 off 24 deliveries, especially with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller playing, the Men in Blue staged a remarkable comeback to leave South African hearts broken.

The BCCI shared a clip of the post-match scenes and below is the link for the same:

Sanju Samson scores a hundred before bowlers strangle South African batters:

Samson, who has been on fire since the series against Bangladesh, took off from where he left, scoring his second consecutive century. The Kerala-born cricketer reached the three-figure mark only in 47 deliveries and became the first Indian to hammer back-to-back centuries in the format. Although the tourists fizzled out in the death overs, they still posted an imposing 202.

With the ball, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy starred with three wickets each to bowl the Proteas out for 141. Eventually, Samson earned the Player of the Match award. The two sides will battle it out in the second T20I on November 10, Sunday at Gqeberha.