 'May Your Married Life Be Filled With Happiness, Laughter, And Adventure': MS Dhoni's Heartfelt Message To Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant
Dhoni is among the many from the cricketing fraternity to have marked his presence in the wedding ceremony.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. | (Credits: Instagram)

Ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni posted a heartfelt message for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant following their wedding in Mumbai. The 43-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and wished for the couple's married life to be filled with laughter, happiness, and adventure by posting an adorable picture of them.

Dhoni is among the several from the cricketing fraternity along with Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and many more to have marked his presence in the star-studded wedding ceremony. The Ranchi-born cricketer has been present for all the functions with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon ! Song is for Viren uncle."

"He will come back roaring for sure" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni

With Dhoni's IPL future unclear, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa strongly believes the 42-year-old will feature in IPL 2025 and disclosed how he was managing a niggle during this year's edition. Uthappa told Jio Cinema during a chat:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK."

