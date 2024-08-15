'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day

Gautam Gambhir with his family (L) and Mohammed Shami (R) | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

The Indians sports fraternity took to their official social media handles to wish the entire country as they celebrate 78th year of independence. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Rani Rampal, Pawan Saroha, Geeta Phogat, Vijender Singh, and many others took to X to post their messages for the Independence day.

It was on August 15, 1947 that India were free from British Raj as several freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Chandrasekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and several others joined hands to achieve the goal.

As of today, India is one of the top countries in the world on all fronts and has one of the strongest economies. The last ten years have also witnessed some of the best performances in sports. The Indian cricket team stayed on top of the Test rankings for five continuous years and won the recent T20 World Cup in ecstatic fashion.

India also delivered a promising performance in the 2021 and 2024 Olympics and racked up 111 medals in the Asian Games last year hosted by China. On the eve of India's 78th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up on India's keenness to host 2036 Olympics and stated that preparations have begun for the same.

Meanwhile, here's some of renowned sportsperson's independence day wishes:

Always proud and honoured to stand with our tricolor!



Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cgYJTa6OKK — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2024

On this Independence Day, I salute the spirit of every Indian who continues to strive for excellence, be it on the field or off it. Let’s keep pushing boundaries, together. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2024

हमारी आज़ादी हमारा गौरव - स्वतंत्रता, समानता, स्वाधीनता। हर एक हिंदुस्तानी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई। जय हिंद।🫡🇮🇳 — Rinku Singh (@rinkusingh235) August 14, 2024

Sportspersons aren't the only ones playing for India. Every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity is a key player for Team India. So, when the national anthem plays today, know that it's for you, and I hope you'll feel the same way I did when I heard it every time… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2024

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/8dTEt79fQX — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 15, 2024

Let’s honour the sacrifices of those who made our freedom possible. Proud to be Indian, today and every day. Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2024 pic.twitter.com/ipXwn0UfYE — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 15, 2024

Happy independence to all my fellow Indians. May we keep flying our Tricolor high wherever we go. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SYL99x8wx2 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2024