 'May We Keep Flying Our Tricolor high Wherever We Go': Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir & Other Indian Athletes Wish The Entire Nation On 78th Independence Day
As of today, India is one of the top countries in the world on all fronts and has one of the strongest economies,

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir with his family (L) and Mohammed Shami (R) | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

The Indians sports fraternity took to their official social media handles to wish the entire country as they celebrate 78th year of independence. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Rani Rampal, Pawan Saroha, Geeta Phogat, Vijender Singh, and many others took to X to post their messages for the Independence day.

It was on August 15, 1947 that India were free from British Raj as several freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Chandrasekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and several others joined hands to achieve the goal.

As of today, India is one of the top countries in the world on all fronts and has one of the strongest economies. The last ten years have also witnessed some of the best performances in sports. The Indian cricket team stayed on top of the Test rankings for five continuous years and won the recent T20 World Cup in ecstatic fashion.

India also delivered a promising performance in the 2021 and 2024 Olympics and racked up 111 medals in the Asian Games last year hosted by China. On the eve of India's 78th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up on India's keenness to host 2036 Olympics and stated that preparations have begun for the same.

Meanwhile, here's some of renowned sportsperson's independence day wishes:

