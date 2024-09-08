 'May Lord Ganesha Destroy Your Sorrows': Litton Das Celebrates Ganpati Festival With Family Members; Photo Goes Viral
'May Lord Ganesha Destroy Your Sorrows': Litton Das Celebrates Ganpati Festival With Family Members; Photo Goes Viral

Litton Das organized a puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and was seen lighting diya with his wife. He also shared the family photo.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Litton Das | Credit: Litton Das/ Instagram

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, cricketer Litton Das celebrated Ganpati festival with his family. He shared the image of the celebration on Instagram and captioned the post "May Lord Ganesha bestow you with power, destroy your sorrows, and enhance happiness in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

The 29-year-old organized a puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and was seen lighting diya with his wife. He also shared the family photo. Most of the Indian users have asked the cricketer to be safe while wishing him on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Litton Das prepares for India challenge

After the historic Pakistan win, Das will now travel to India to face the host in the Test and T20i series. Recently Litton Das delivered one of his finest Test innings against Pakistan which helped them clinch the series. In the second test at Rawalpindi, Bangladesh were reeling at 26/6 within 12 overs in one of their worst-ever collapses in Test history.

However, Litton Das's 138 off 228 balls, which included 13 fours and four sixes turned the tide for Bangladesh and helped them register a respectable total in the first innings. The two-match Test series will be followed by T20I series. The 1st Test will begin on September 19

