Maximum 4,000 fans to be allowed into England stadiums starting December

England will allow a limited number of fans at outdoor sports events when the four-week lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic ends on December 2.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government's new measures and Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

According to BBC Sport, a maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas. Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of 1,000 spectators, with capacity across indoor and outdoor venues limited to 50 per cent.

Premier League, England's top-tier football tournament, has welcomed the announcement made by the UK PM.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Minister's announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers," the league said in a statement.

"Our ambition remains to work with government to increase attendance to more substantial levels. Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss," it added.

Elite sport has continued behind closed doors during the national lockdown, but grassroots and amateur sport has been halted since November 5 following a second wave of coronavirus outbreak.