Matunga Gymkhana Secure 1-Wicket Win, Archi Yadav's 6-Wicket Haul For Hindu Gymkhana Goes In Vain

In a closely-contested second-round Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Matunga Gymkhana ground, Matunga Gymkhana displayed unwavering determination, securing a narrow one-wicket victory against National CC.

National CC, batting first, posted a total of 168 for 8 wickets in their allotted 40 overs. Dhruvi Trivedi, batting at number three, led the charge with an impressive 53 runs from 67 balls, featuring five boundaries. Lavanya Shetty contributed 20 runs. Matunga Gymkhana's bowling attack was led by Anannya Shetty, who claimed 3 for 29, while Diya Chalwad and Jahnavi Bhosale took 2 wickets each.

In response, Matunga Gymkhana faced some challenges but ultimately reached 169 for 9 wickets in 36.4 overs. Opener Juhi Rawat played a pivotal role, top-scoring with 61 runs off 57 balls, including nine boundaries. Supporting her were Vaibhavi Raja (28 runs) and Ankita Gaikar (24 runs). The bowlers from National CC, Rennie Fernandes, Arya Davane, and Poorva Kende, picked up 3, 2, and 2 wickets respectively.

Hindu Gymkhana collapse to 106 all out in pursuit of 136

Meanwhile, in a Div-D encounter, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana's off-spinner Archi Yadav's remarkable performance of 6 for just 7 runs from 3.5 overs went in vain as the team suffered a 29-run defeat against Mandvi Muslim Sports Club.

Batting first, Mandvi Muslim SC scored 135 all out in 25.5 overs, with Kashvi Hoslakar (37 runs), Reeya Bhavsar (27 runs), and Sharvari More (22 runs) contributing significantly. Archi Yadav wreaked havoc with her six-wicket haul. In response, Hindu Gymkhana managed only 106 all out in 33.2 overs. Riddhi Goswami top-scored with 37 runs, but Mugdha Pisat (4 for 16) and Kanku Ahir (3 for 18) bowled efficiently, securing victory for Mandvi Muslim.

Div-C: National CC 168-8 (Dhruvi Trivedi 53, Lavanya Shetty 20; Anannya Shetty 3-29, Diya Chalwad 2-29, Jahnavi Bhosale 2-35) lost to Matunga Gymkhana 169-9 (Juhi Rawat 61, Vaibhavi Raja 28, Ankita Gaikar 24; Rennie Fernandes 3/14, Arya Davane 2/29, Poorva Kende 2/30). Result: Matunga Gymkhana won by one wicket. Div-D: Mandvi Muslims SC 135 (Kashvi Hoslakar 37, Reeya Bhavsar 27, Sharvari More 22; Aarchi Yadav 6-7) bt P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 106 (Riddhi Goswami 37; Mugdha Pisat 4-16, Kanku Ahir 3-18). Result: Mandvi Muslim SC won by 29 runs.