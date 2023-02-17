Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Sharma, Kushwani record fluent wins

Uves Khakhu defeated Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8) in in a first round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament. |

Sharad Sharma and Bunty Kushwani, both were in good potting form and easily won their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Thursday.

Potting confidently Sharma started with a flourish and constructed a break of 31 in the first frames and went on to hand Pankaj Shahani a straight frame 3-0 (38-0, 47-13, and 35-25) defeat in a one-sided match.

Kushwani was also in full flow and produced a fluent run of 27 in the second frame during his victory against Ronak Dedhia by a 3-0 (40-10, 38-25, and 48-26) to march into the second round.

Meanwhile, Matunga Gymkhana’s seasoned cueist Naresh Sadarangani put up a spirited challenge in his match against Jeet Gawde, but went down fighting in three frames. Gawde who managed to hold his nerves scored a 3-0 (33-26, 42-29, and 31-15) victory in another first round match,

Results – Round-1: Jeet Gawde bt Naresh Sadarangani 3-0 (33-26, 42-29, 31-15);

Bunty Kushwani bt Ronak Dedhia 3-0 (40-10, 38(27)-25, 48-26);

Sharad Sharma bt 3-0 Pankaj Shahani (38(31)-0, 47-13, 35-25);

Aditya Bedre bt Tekhum Aalim 3-0 (43-34, 35-10, 28-25)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)