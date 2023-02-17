e-Paper Get App
Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Sharma, Kushwani record fluent wins

Sharad Sharma and Bunty Kushwani, both were in good potting form and easily won their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament

article-image
Uves Khakhu defeated Dinesh Dhumal 3-0 (40-25, 29-24, 46-8) in in a first round match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament. |
Sharad Sharma and Bunty Kushwani, both were in good potting form and easily won their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Thursday.

Potting confidently Sharma started with a flourish and constructed a break of 31 in the first frames and went on to hand Pankaj Shahani a straight frame 3-0 (38-0, 47-13, and 35-25) defeat in a one-sided match.

Kushwani was also in full flow and produced a fluent run of 27 in the second frame during his victory against Ronak Dedhia by a 3-0 (40-10, 38-25, and 48-26) to march into the second round.

Meanwhile, Matunga Gymkhana’s seasoned cueist Naresh Sadarangani put up a spirited challenge in his match against Jeet Gawde, but went down fighting in three frames. Gawde who managed to hold his nerves scored a 3-0 (33-26, 42-29, and 31-15) victory in another first round match,

Results – Round-1: Jeet Gawde bt Naresh Sadarangani 3-0 (33-26, 42-29, 31-15);

Bunty Kushwani bt Ronak Dedhia 3-0 (40-10, 38(27)-25, 48-26);

Sharad Sharma bt 3-0 Pankaj Shahani (38(31)-0, 47-13, 35-25);

Aditya Bedre bt Tekhum Aalim 3-0 (43-34, 35-10, 28-25)

