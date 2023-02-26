Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Sachdev, Ghadge record easy wins

Samay Wadhwan: Samay Wadhwan defeated the experienced Amit Sapru 3-1 (45-8, 19-48, 40-14 and 31-17) in a round 3 best-of-5-frame match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament. |

Mumbai, February 25: Tathya Sachdev and Nikhil Ghadge were both in prime form as they convincingly won their respective third round matches in the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Saturday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Sachdev showed good touch and potted quite consistently to sideline Ravindra Sawant by storming to a 3-0 (43-13, 40-3 and 49-6) victory in best-of-5-frame match encounter.

Ghadge encountered some resistance from bt Shubhojit Roy but managed to cash in on the chances to clinch a deserving 3-0 (35-28, 44-4 and 27-20) to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, young Samay Wadhwan continued with his impressive run of form and got the better of the experienced Amit Sapru by a comfortable 3-1 (45-8, 19-48, 40-14, and 31-17) frame score margin in another third round clash.

In a second round match, Rushabh Gohil lost the opening frame against Anwar Chowdhary, but staged a solid recovery by pocketing the next three frames in succession to register a superb 3-1 (14-34, 43-1, 42-18 and 38-12) success.

Results - Round-3: Tathya Sachdev bt Ravindra Sawant 3-0 (43-13, 40-3, 49-6); Nikhil Ghadge bt Shubhojit Roy 3-0 (35-28, 44-4, 27-20); Samay Wadhwan bt Amit Sapru 3-1 (45-8, 19-48, 40-14, 31-17); Sumit Saldurkar bt Zulfikar Saria 3-1 (49-13, 30-40, 29-13, 40-5); Alpesh Dedhia bt Percy Patel 3-1 (33-19, 12-46, 39-16, 37-17); Darshan Shah bt Car Serrao 3-1 (26-36, 31-19, 35-28, 45-20); Karan Chugh bt Huzefa Cheni 3-0 (37-31, 28-19, 49(33)-0);

Round-2: Abhishek Soparkar bt Swastik Thakur 3-2 (24-31, 24-32, 53-0, 39-17, 32-11); Rushabh Gohil bt Anwar Chowdhary 3-1 (14-34, 43-1, 42-18, 38-12); Amit Makhija bt Ajit Kobnak 3-1 (35-22, 34-8, 35-1).