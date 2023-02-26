Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Limbad fights back to down Nandwani 3-2

Mumbai: Playing plenty of determination Piyush Limbad trailing 1-2, staged a strong fight back to put it across Manoj Nandwani by snatching a satisfying 3-2 (16-54, 32-20, 20-34, 35-19 and 44-6) victory in an exciting third round best-of-5-frame match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Friday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

In closely contested second round encounters, Shakir Qureshi got the better of Ashwin Palnitkar by a fighting 3-2 (42-10, 37-8, 14-41, 10-35 and 32-30) frame score and Rahul Narang staved off a spirited challenge from Kaustubh Chawathe carving out a hard-fought 3-2 (40-16, 23-43, 40-14, 8-39 and 35-33) verdict to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Trivedi showed good touch and easily defeated Sunil Naik coasting to a straight-frame 3-0 (40-19, 38-4, and 27-17) win in another second round match.

In another second round match, Anil Sagar looked to be in total control and charged past Sanjay Sawant posting a 3-1 (36-3, 32-37, 42-32 and 28-13) win

Results - Round-3: Piyush Limbad bt Manoj Nandwani 3-2 (16-54, 32-20, 20-34, 35-19, 44-6).

Round-2: Shakir Qureshi bt Ashwin Palnitkar 3-2 (42-10, 37-8, 14-41, 10-35, 32-30); Rahul Narang bt Kaustubh Chawathe 3-2 (40-16, 23-43, 40-14, 8-39, 35-33); Rakesh Trivedi bt Sunil Naik 3-0 (40-19, 38-4, 27-17); Anil Sagar bt Sanjay Sawant 3-1 (36-3, 32-37, 42-32, 28-13).

Round-1: Hatim Indorewala bt Vimal Mariwala 3-2 (41-27, 38-15, 24-28, 10-49(28), 42-9); Jignesh Thakkar bt Manish Purabiya 3-0 (41-2, 41-2, 38-5).