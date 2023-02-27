e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMatunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Consistent Chug blanks Cheni 3-0

Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Consistent Chug blanks Cheni 3-0

Karan Chug was in good nick and was quite consistent with his pots and blanked Huzefa Cheni recording a straight-frame 3-0 win in a third round match in the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Karan Chug was in good nick and was quite consistent with his pots and blanked Huzefa Cheni recording a straight-frame 3-0 win in a third round match in the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

Chugh playing confidently won a close first frame, but then won the second by a comfortable point difference to pocket the second and race to a 2-0 lead. He then struck top form in the third and neatly constructed a break of 43 to clinch the third and wrap up the contest by a 37-31, 28-19 and 49-0 frame scores.

In another third round match, Darshan Shah showed good composure as he potted confidently and steadily to outshine Carl Serrao by posting a 3-1 (26-36, 31-19, 35-28 and 45-20) victory to advance to the next round.

In second round encounters, Pratik Thakker compiled a break of 43 in the third frame and went on to get the better of Gaurav Prabhu by a fighting 3-2 (44-21, 19-44, 48-4, 26-54 and 31-27) victory to progress to the third round.

In contrast, Dipesh Jain was on a roll and hardly encountered any challenge from Pratik Khatri as he marched to a quick 3-0 (30-27, 42-13 and 41-5) win and also booked a place in the third round.

Results – Round-2: Manoj Nandwani bt Swaroop Pillai 3-2 (26-16, 28-32, 47-12, 36-33); Dipesh Jain bt Pratik Khatri 3-0 (30-27, 42-13, 41-5);

Pratik Thakker bt Gaurav Prabhu 3-2 (44-21, 19-44, 48(43)-4, 26-54, 31-27); Prabdeep Singh bt Shubham Wani 3-0 (46-16, 42-15, 37-28).

Round-3: Karan Chugh bt Huzefa Cheni 3-0 (37-31, 28-19, 49(33)-0); Darshan Shah bt Carl Serrao 3-1 (26-36, 31-19, 35-28, 45-20)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi breaks Mohammad Harris's bat with lethal delivery, dismisses him next ball;...

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi breaks Mohammad Harris's bat with lethal delivery, dismisses him next ball;...

ON CAMERA: Umpire collapses as fierce shot by batsman strikes umpire in head during MCA's Presidents...

ON CAMERA: Umpire collapses as fierce shot by batsman strikes umpire in head during MCA's Presidents...

Carabao Cup Final: Manchester United outclass Newcastle United 2-0 to win first trophy in six years;...

Carabao Cup Final: Manchester United outclass Newcastle United 2-0 to win first trophy in six years;...

Watch: Shreyas Iyer serenades soon to be married couple Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar at...

Watch: Shreyas Iyer serenades soon to be married couple Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar at...

Women's T20 WC: Australia complete 'three-peat', outplay South Africa to lift record-extending 6th...

Women's T20 WC: Australia complete 'three-peat', outplay South Africa to lift record-extending 6th...