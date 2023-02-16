Matunga Gym 6-Red snooker starts today

Mumbai: The Matunga Gymkhana will be organizing the Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and to be played at their billiards hall starting from Wednesday, February 15, 23. The organizing committee has decided to make the tournament more competitive for lesser and inexperienced players. Hence, from this year, this tournament has been restricted only for players with +30 handicap or more in the Mumbai Snooker League.

The tournament has received an overwhelming response as 192 cueists have confirmed their participation in this event which will be played on a direct knockout basis. The initial rounds will be played on a best-of-5-frame basis. From the round of 32 matches will be decided over the best-of-7-frames, the semi-finals will be contested over best-of-9-frames and the grand final will be a best-of-11-frames affair.

The champions will be presented with the winner’s cheque of Rs 50,000, while the runner-up would receive the runner-up trophy and a cheque of Rs. 30,000. The two losing semi-finalists will receive RS 15,000 each, the losing quarter-finalists would get Rs 7,500 each and the losing pre-quarter-finalists would get a sum of Rs 3,750 each.

In addition, the player constructing the highest break (criteria 50+) would pocket a cash prize of Rs 6,000 and the player with the second best break would receive a cash prize of Rs 4,000.