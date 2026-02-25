Matt Henry Strikes First Ball, Cleans Up Pathum Nissanka For Golden Duck In SL vs NZ Super 8 Clash | X

Colombo, February 25: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry gave his team a dream start by striking with the very first ball of the match against Sri Lanka. The early breakthrough left the Sri Lankan supporters in Colombo in disbelief as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed without scoring. He bowled a maiden over with the wicket of Sri Lanka's in-form and dangerous opener.

Henry delivered a perfect ball to begin the second innings of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 phase of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. It was a good length delivery that landed on the seam and moved sharply back into the batter.

Nissanka, who impressed with his batting in the previous game against Australia, was caught on the crease and failed to react on time.

As Nissanka tried to play, the ball slipped past his inside edge and crashed into the top of the middle stump. Henry celebrated with a roar, while Sri Lanka suffered an immediate setback at the start of their innings.

Batting first, New Zealand scored 168/7 in their first 20 overs. Sri Lanka is chasing the target of 169 runs and the first over if the game went for wicket maiden.