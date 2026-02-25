 Matt Henry Strikes First Ball, Cleans Up Pathum Nissanka For Golden Duck In SL vs NZ Super 8 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMatt Henry Strikes First Ball, Cleans Up Pathum Nissanka For Golden Duck In SL vs NZ Super 8 Clash

Matt Henry Strikes First Ball, Cleans Up Pathum Nissanka For Golden Duck In SL vs NZ Super 8 Clash

The early breakthrough left the Sri Lankan supporters in Colombo in disbelief as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed without scoring. He bowled a maiden over with the wicket of Sri Lanka's in-form and dangerous opener.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Matt Henry Strikes First Ball, Cleans Up Pathum Nissanka For Golden Duck In SL vs NZ Super 8 Clash | X

Colombo, February 25: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry gave his team a dream start by striking with the very first ball of the match against Sri Lanka. The early breakthrough left the Sri Lankan supporters in Colombo in disbelief as Pathum Nissanka was dismissed without scoring. He bowled a maiden over with the wicket of Sri Lanka's in-form and dangerous opener.

Henry delivered a perfect ball to begin the second innings of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Super 8 phase of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday. It was a good length delivery that landed on the seam and moved sharply back into the batter.

Nissanka, who impressed with his batting in the previous game against Australia, was caught on the crease and failed to react on time.

As Nissanka tried to play, the ball slipped past his inside edge and crashed into the top of the middle stump. Henry celebrated with a roar, while Sri Lanka suffered an immediate setback at the start of their innings.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹9,650 Crore Bridge And Road Push To Fast-Track Coastal Road, GMLR And Citywide Connectivity
BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹9,650 Crore Bridge And Road Push To Fast-Track Coastal Road, GMLR And Citywide Connectivity
Mumbai News: NCLT Clears Mirae Asset NBFC Merger Following RBI Directive For Consolidation
Mumbai News: NCLT Clears Mirae Asset NBFC Merger Following RBI Directive For Consolidation
ED Files Chargesheet Against Actress Ranya Rao In ₹102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Case
ED Files Chargesheet Against Actress Ranya Rao In ₹102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Case
BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹159.82 Crore Allocated For Climate Action, Air Quality Control And Sustainability Projects In Mumbai
BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹159.82 Crore Allocated For Climate Action, Air Quality Control And Sustainability Projects In Mumbai
Read Also
SL Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: New Zealand Set 169 Target Against Sri Lanka In Must-Win...
article-image

Batting first, New Zealand scored 168/7 in their first 20 overs. Sri Lanka is chasing the target of 169 runs and the first over if the game went for wicket maiden.

Follow us on