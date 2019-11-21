Matic to join Mourinho at Tottenham? Man Utd player's hilarious Instagram comment has tongues wagging

Nemanja Matic has replied on rumours regarding his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after Jose Mourinho took over from Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.
Matic who shares a good bond with former Manchester United and Chelsea boss, who had brought the Serbian back to the Blues from Benfica in 2014, after three seasons Matic reunited with Mourinho who had left to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge in 2016.
As soon as the Portugese joined Spurs, there has been speculations that Matic may once again go under Mourinho's den as one Instagram post by Benchwarmers page posted a funny meme of Pablo Escobar sittuing and waiting.
The post was related to the Red Devils' mid-fielder who is waiting till January for Tottenham boss to sign him in the winter transfer window. However the Serbian reacted to the post in a humorous way as he commented with a clap and emojis.
In September, Matic had expressed his frustration of not getting enough games to play and sitting on the bench. "The coach is the man who picks the team and when you are on the bench you are not happy, but I am trying to convince him to change his mind and pick me to play," said Matic during United's clash against Leicester City where Matic played in the final 22 minutes going in for injured the injured Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.
Matic has appeared for United in five games only this season and Ole has preffered Fred and Scott Mctominay over him.
