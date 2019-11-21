Matic to join Mourinho at Tottenham? Man Utd player's hilarious Instagram comment has tongues wagging

Nemanja Matic has replied on rumours regarding his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur after Jose Mourinho took over from Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.

Matic who shares a good bond with former Manchester United and Chelsea boss, who had brought the Serbian back to the Blues from Benfica in 2014, after three seasons Matic reunited with Mourinho who had left to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge in 2016.

As soon as the Portugese joined Spurs, there has been speculations that Matic may once again go under Mourinho's den as one Instagram post by Benchwarmers page posted a funny meme of Pablo Escobar sittuing and waiting.