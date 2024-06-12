'Matchup Will Be Between Saurabh Netravalkar & Rohit Sharma': Jatin Paranjape Previews USA vs IND T20 WC Clash; Video

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape feels captain Rohit Sharma will have to be vary against USA fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar when they face off in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Wednesday.

Netravalkar was the star for USA in their last match against Pakistan in which he troubled the right-handed batters and successfully defended 18 runs in the Super Over to stun the Men in Green.

Oracle engineer vs 'Ro-Ko'

The co-hosts will be banking on the left-arm deliveries of Netravalkar once again when they come up against a strong Indian batting unit led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

Read Also Chronicling Super Over Hero Saurabh Netravalkar's Journey From Mumbai To USA

"The India vs USA game will be well contested. How Saurabh Netravalkar opens the bowling to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is something I am extremely keen on.

"Today I think the matchup is Netravalkar vs Rohit Sharma, because let's not forget that they know each other since many years. Netravalkar has bowled to Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Ranji nets many times. He knows exactly how Rohit plays, but Netravalkar is a much-improved bowler since those days," the former BCCI selector told The Free Press Journal.

Paranjape feels the Men in Blue will be riding high on confidence against the Americans after having defeated Ireland and Pakistan in their first-two Group A games.

"Overall, I think India will feel extremely confident going into this game and they might win comfortably," Paranjape added.

India and USA are both tied on 4 points each with two wins from as many games. The winner of tonight's match will go through to the T20 World Cup Super 8s.