 Video: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib Calls For Physio After Sitting Down Wailing In Pain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib Calls For Physio After Sitting Down Wailing In Pain

Video: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib Calls For Physio After Sitting Down Wailing In Pain

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are taking on one another in a crucial Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan players have likely landed in a controversy after head coach Jonathan Trott signalled his players to slow the game down against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday. Soon after Trott's signal from the dugout, Gulbadin Naib was down with cramps.

Read Also
Video: Comedy Of Errors As Bangladesh Miss Easy Run-Out In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match vs...
article-image

With Afghanistan edging ahead in the contest with a flurry of wickets, headlined by skipper Rashid Khan himself, Bangladesh found themselves on the backfoot. The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as showers returned again when Trott was spotted making a signal to slow the game down. While Noor Ahmed was ready to bowl, Naib called for the game to slow down by going down with a cramp.

Afghanistan struggle their way to 115 against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of Afghanistan as Rashid Khan elected to bat first in Kingstown. Despite a 50-run opening stand, Afghanistan could not quite go to the 2nd gear as Bangladesh made a sensational comeback to restrict them to 115 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan kept their chances alive in the multi-nation event with a historic win over Australia after losing by 47 runs to India. However, they must beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are also mathematically alive, but they must chase 116 in 12.3 overs. As far as Australia's chances go, they must hope for Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan without going past their net run-rate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib...

Video: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib...

Video: Furious Rashid Khan Tries To Throw His Bat At Karim Janat For Denying To Run In AFG vs BAN...

Video: Furious Rashid Khan Tries To Throw His Bat At Karim Janat For Denying To Run In AFG vs BAN...

Video: Comedy Of Errors As Bangladesh Miss Easy Run-Out In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match vs...

Video: Comedy Of Errors As Bangladesh Miss Easy Run-Out In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match vs...

'Come On, Bangladesh': Mitchell Marsh Takes His Pick After IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8...

'Come On, Bangladesh': Mitchell Marsh Takes His Pick After IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8...

'11 Indian Men Have 'Stolen' Over A Billion Hearts': Delhi Police Comes Up With Innovative Tweet...

'11 Indian Men Have 'Stolen' Over A Billion Hearts': Delhi Police Comes Up With Innovative Tweet...