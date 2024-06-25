Video: Massive Row After Afghanistan Coach Allegedly Asks Players To Slow It Down, Gulbadin Naib Calls For Physio After Sitting Down Wailing In Pain

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan players have likely landed in a controversy after head coach Jonathan Trott signalled his players to slow the game down against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday. Soon after Trott's signal from the dugout, Gulbadin Naib was down with cramps.

With Afghanistan edging ahead in the contest with a flurry of wickets, headlined by skipper Rashid Khan himself, Bangladesh found themselves on the backfoot. The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as showers returned again when Trott was spotted making a signal to slow the game down. While Noor Ahmed was ready to bowl, Naib called for the game to slow down by going down with a cramp.

Afghanistan struggle their way to 115 against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of Afghanistan as Rashid Khan elected to bat first in Kingstown. Despite a 50-run opening stand, Afghanistan could not quite go to the 2nd gear as Bangladesh made a sensational comeback to restrict them to 115 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan kept their chances alive in the multi-nation event with a historic win over Australia after losing by 47 runs to India. However, they must beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are also mathematically alive, but they must chase 116 in 12.3 overs. As far as Australia's chances go, they must hope for Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan without going past their net run-rate.