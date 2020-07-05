Mason Greenwood – why Manchester United fans will pray he doesn’t unravel like Ravel Morrison

But therein lies the rub because though football and sport are about the actualization of potential, there’s always the flipside that the dark side of human nature, the entrapments of one's birth won’t allow one to escape one’s demons.

Ravel Morrison – a cautionary tale

That’s why the Ravel Morrison comparison struck a chord. For those who don’t remember, Morrison was a troubled academy graduate who many considered the greatest talent to come through at Old Trafford since George Best.

Former Man Utd captain Gary Neville was awestruck by his ability, describing him as the next Paul Gascoigne who could waltz through midfield.

Ferguson reportedly rated him higher than his evergreen favourites Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

Rooney remembers how he was a ‘country-mile ahead of everyone’ and nutmegged Vidic thrice within a minute in training!

He was part of the FA Youth Cup-winning team along with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and while his teammates were off winning World Cups, Morrison is now scraping it in Middlesbrough in the 2nd division, the Championship.

United tried very hard to make things work, even more so when one considers how much of a stickler Ferguson was for rules. But he was always willing to bend them for talented players.

He made an exception for Cantona and Ronaldo, and he made it for Morrison. Morrison, when he was just 18-year-old, was accused of witness intimidation, against a victim who was held at knife-point.

Even then United stuck by him, as they did with Cantona, whose act of kicking a hooligan was at least football-related.

Years later he would say: “I didn’t even know what I did was so wrong. I didn’t know witness intimidation was a thing.” He pleads that he was in the ‘wrong place, in the wrong time with the wrong crowd’.

Later, there were rumours that he had nicked a watch which led Rio Ferdinand to tweet: "@RavelMorrison49 whoever saying you nicked a watch from the training that was mine is talking rubbish…see you at training Monday. #StayFocused.