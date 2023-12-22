Mark Waugh Predicts 4-0 Win For Aus In 3-Test Series vs Pak, Leaves Michael Vaughan & Adam Gilchrist In Splits

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh made a bold prediction with regards to the ongoing Test series between Australia and Pakistan that left Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist laughing hysterically on the show.

Australia are currently the leading the three-match Test series against Pakistan after winning the first Test by 306 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth last week.

During the show 'Club Prairie Fire', Michael Vaughan asked Mark Vaugh will Pakistan to put a fight in the ongoing Test series. In response, former Australian batter opined that the visitors lack firepower to beat Australia before predicting that the hosts would win 4-0 in three-match Test series.

"I think they (Pakistan) need to bat a bit better in Melbourne and Sydney. The pitch in Perth is a very difficult one for a subcontinent to play on. I think, they will have to improve and they'll slight harder to beat. They don't have firepower to beat us (Australia)." Mark said.

"How Pakistan are going to get 20 wickets? I don't know. So answer is they will play better but can't beat us. Four nil"

Mark's prediction left Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist amused, with former England captain reacting, "Four nil in three games? That's a good effort."