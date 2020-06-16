Marcus Rashford just got UK govt to give Rs 1,154 crore extra to feed children

A campaign led by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has forced the government to fund nearly Rs 1,154 crore extra to feed the needy children over the summer holidays.

Rashford, 22, cited the example of his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches. His campaign, which drew support from celebrities, opposition politicians, pressed the government to continue the meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches," he wrote in a letter to the government posted on Twitter.

"Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year.