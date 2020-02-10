Marcus Rashford hails ‘boss man’ Jofra Archer for winning ‘debutant of the year’ award

Last year, in November, after he was subjected to racism in New Zealand, Archer wrote,” A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual."

Rashford showed support to Archer and commented, “Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing.”

At the end of his comment, Rashford asks Archer whether he is interested in reviving an old challenge - the contents of which have yet to be disclosed by either athlete. An impulsive Archer warned the Red Devil star to have proper protection as he suggests him to order a helmet.