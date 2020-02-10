Marcus Rashford hails ‘boss man’ Jofra Archer for winning ‘debutant of the year’ award

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and England pacer Jofra Archer have been known to be good friends despite the difference in their sport. Both the youngsters had a tremendous 2019 and look set to star for club and country in the upcoming years. While Rashford has been putting in one-man-show performances for United, Archer has been mercurial for England ever since last year’s ICC World Cup.
Rashford, on Monday, took to his Twitter account to congratulate Archer on winning the ‘debutant of the year’ award. He commented on Archer's post and wrote, “Boss man”.
Earlier, ESPN Cricinfo’s had conferred upon Jofra Archer the ‘debutant of the year’ award and took to the social networking website to share this news. They wrote, “Jofra Archer played his part in almost every high England had this year - a perfect accolade to cap a fabulous introduction to international cricket.”
Archer quoted this tweet and wrote, “Loved every minute of it too”.
Last year, in November, after he was subjected to racism in New Zealand, Archer wrote,” A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual."
Rashford showed support to Archer and commented, “Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing.”
At the end of his comment, Rashford asks Archer whether he is interested in reviving an old challenge - the contents of which have yet to be disclosed by either athlete. An impulsive Archer warned the Red Devil star to have proper protection as he suggests him to order a helmet.
Meanwhile, both the players have been ruled out of their respective squad after suffering injuries. Rashford sustained a stress fracture in his back during their 1-0 over the Wolves in the FA Cup while Archer was ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an elbow injury.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)