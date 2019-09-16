Marc Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP to close in on sixth title

Misano Adriatico: Spaniard Marc Marquez snatched victory on the final lap at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday to close in on a sixth world title.

The Honda rider, starting on the second row, took a third MotoGP win in Misano ahead of France's Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha-SRT, who had the lead for most of the race.

"At the end I just decided to go for it," said Marquez, who had been pipped at the line at the last two races in Silverstone and the Dutch GP. Five-time world champion Marquez won the 77th Grand Prix of his career in all categories to overtake British legend Mike 'the bike' Hailwood.

The 26-year-old has won 51 MotoGP races, 16 Moto2 and ten Moto3. Marquez now has a 93-point lead on Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso with six races left this season.

Dovizioso finished sixth on Sunday on front of his home crowd. Pole sitter Maverick Vinales completed the podium for Yahama. "It was a very tough race," said Quartararo.