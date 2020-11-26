Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri

"One man who made the ball meditate on his feet," said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"Thanks a ton for the joy and exhilarating moments you gave us during your playing days. One man who made the ball meditate on his feet. Probably the greatest to have ever graced the game of Football. God bless your soul #Maradona," tweeted Shastri.

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Maradona, saying there will be no one like the Argentine.

"RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius," tweeted Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri tweeted: "The man has left us. His magic, madness, and legend never will. #Maradona." The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being regularly fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.