'Many more chances will come in future': Deepak Punia's father after wrestler misses bronze by a whisker at Olympics 2020

Wrestler Deepak Punia on Thursday came agonisingly close to winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. On his Olympic debut, he conceded a take-down in last 10 seconds of the 86kg play-off against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine to miss out on achieving the feat at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B. The 22-year-old suffered a 2-4 defeat on the basis of points in the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, his father Subhash Punia said there is no need to worry as Deepak will get many more chances in the future. "I only want to say that there is no need to worry. He (Deepak Punia) is playing at a very young age and many more chances will come in future," news agency ANI quoted the wrestler's father as saying.