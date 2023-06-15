'ManU Takeover Is Imminent', Says Rio Ferdinand As Club Negotiates Exclusivity With Qatar's Sheikh Jassim

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is certain that the Premier League club will be taken over by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani. According to media reports, Man United is negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Sheikh Jassim in the talks to sell itself for more than $6 billion.

The Qatar Islamic Bank chairman has been in talks to buy the Old Trafford club from the Glazers since last November. He has submitted five bids for ManU so far.

The fourth richest football club is not allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period.

Another bidder in the fray

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has also shown interest in buying the decorated club.

“Man United takeover is imminent. We’re hearing the Qatari bid is the one which will be accepted.

"It is the one that is going to be accepted and it is the one that is going to go through," Ferdinand was quoted as saying by Man Utd News.

Struggles of Manchester United

United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Having been a Champions League mainstay under Ferguson, the club has repeatedly failed to qualify for it over the past decade.

United finished sixth last season, the fifth time since 2013 that they have fallen outside of the top-four. A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag's first year.

Ten Hag's first job was to reinstate the 20-time league champions among English football's elite. It will not only be good for United's reputation but also bring it much-needed revenue from prize money and commercial deals.

The ability to offer Champions League football to prospective targets should also strengthen United's hand in transfer negotiations.