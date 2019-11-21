Manu Bhaker creates a world record after clinching gold in ISSF World Cup Final

Young Indian sensation Manu Bhaker created history on Thursday as she bagged a gold medal in women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final.

The 17-year-old Manu scored 244.7 in the final round, a junior world record score, and clinched the top honours. Serbia's Zorana Arunovic won the silver medal with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze medal with a score of 221.8.

It was also India's first gold this year at the ongoing tournament. In the process, she also became only the second Indian shooter after Heena Sidhu to win a gold medal in women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup.

#Manu wins gold! A brilliant performance by 17-year-old shooting star #TOPSAthlete @realmanubhaker as she wins gold in women's 10m air pistol at the #WorldCupFinal in Putian with a score of 244.7. Great going Manu!#KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted.