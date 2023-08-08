5 Days After Announcing Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, Manoj Tiwary Withdraws Decision. Here's Why

Manoj Tiwary. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has decided to reverse his retirement and return to first-class cricket for Bengal with immediate effect. According to media reports, the right-handed batter changed his mind after discussions with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasis Ganguly, brother of Sourav Ganguly.

The 37-year-old took to his Instagram handle last Thursday and announced his retirement. However, Manoj is set to make a comeback to first-class cricket and announce his decision officially through a press conference on August 8th, Tuesday. Under his leadership, Bengal finished as the runners-up in the Ranji Trophy last year. Hence, an experienced cricketer leaving the team will create a major void in the team's middle-order.

While Manoj has kept himself away from media interactions since his retirement last Thursday, CAB has now convinced him to withdraw the decision.

Manoj Tiwary on the brink of reaching 10000 first-class runs:

Manoj, who has featured in 141 first-class games, has accumulated 9908 runs averaging 48.56 with 29 centuries. Hence, the 37-year-old is only 92 runs shy of the 10000-run milestone. As far as international cricket goes, he played 15 games, 12 of which are one-day internationals.

Manoj scored a one-day hundred against the West Indies in Chennai in a winning cause. But he hasn't donned the national colours since 2015.

